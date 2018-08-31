Baku-Yessentuki-Kislovodsk bus routes to start operating from September

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku-Essentuki-Kislovodsk bus routes will start operating from 13 September.

The Baku International Bus Station informs that buses will leave the bus station at 5 pm on Thursdays, Fineko/abc.az reports.

"Buses will arrive in Kislovodsk at 9 am next morning and leave back at 12 am from Kislovodsk and at 1 pm from Yessentuki," the BIBS said.

Cost of tickets in one direction is AZN 70. The ticket for children under 5 years (without a seat) is free of charge and for children aged 5-10 years are paid by half.

News.Az

