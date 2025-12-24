Baku’s 2nd Forum of Azerbaijani Religious Figures concludes

The forum aimed to promote fundamental constitutional values, including secularism and freedom of conscience, to discuss the rights and responsibilities of religious leaders, support their professional development, and examine the legal and cultural aspects of state–religion relations in order to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s multicultural and tolerant environment, News.Az reports.

The forum was attended by more than 100 religious leaders from various faiths across the country, alongside representatives of relevant government agencies, teachers from religious educational institutions, theologians and specialists.

It featured panel discussions on four themes, primarily focusing on the cultural aspects of state–religion relations.

Speakers praised Azerbaijan’s dedication to preserving the heritage of all faiths and highlighted the country’s leading role in fostering intercultural dialogue. They also discussed the role of technology in modern multiculturalism, emphasising that it should be used responsibly while preserving humanity’s core principles. The speakers underscored that combating religious radicalism and strengthening social cohesion require a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy.

In conclusion, forum participants submitted an appeal to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.