Bali halts Chinese glass lift project on iconic cliff after backlash

Authorities in Bali have halted the construction of a 182-metre glass elevator on the island’s famed Kelingking Beach cliff, following public outrage over environmental concerns and a lack of proper permits.

The lift, developed by Chinese company China Kaishi Group, was designed to transport visitors down the steep cliff face to the beach below. But viral images showing the cliff face cut open for the lift shaft sparked widespread criticism from locals and tourists, who said the project damaged one of Bali’s most photographed natural landmarks — nicknamed the “T-Rex cliff” for its shape — and risked accelerating erosion, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Officials confirmed the work was suspended after discovering the developers had not secured required permits.

“It’s a shame that the beautiful view of Kelingking Beach has been destroyed by the lift project,” local resident Made Sediana told the Bali Sun. “Tourists come to Nusa Penida to enjoy the natural panorama, not lifts.”

Social media users also voiced frustration, saying development threatened Bali’s identity as a nature-driven destination. “Tourists come to Bali to enjoy its natural environment because their own countries are filled with high-rise buildings,” one user wrote. “This just makes it worse.”

Bali senator Niluh Djelantik, a vocal critic of the project, said warnings had been raised long before construction began. “The risks are too great,” she wrote, urging authorities to prioritise nature preservation. “Enjoy Bali’s beauty wisely; don’t create access that leads tourists to disaster.”

It remains unclear how long the suspension will last.

Some locals have instead called for repairs to the existing steep staircase used by visitors to reach the beach. The trek currently takes up to an hour to descend and as long as two hours to climb back up.

There are also safety concerns that easier access could draw more visitors to the beach, where dangerous waves and strong currents have caused multiple accidents despite swimming bans.

The $12 million project reflects the growing role of Chinese investment on the island. Chinese companies have recently backed several major developments in Bali, including a $3 billion plan to build a second airport in partnership with local firms.

News.Az