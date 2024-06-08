Balloon Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan's ShamakhI

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next Balloon Festival is being held in Azerbaijan's Shamakhi on June 8–9, News.az reports.



This morning, the festival featured balloons of various colors, shapes, and designs soaring over the district's Meysari village.The Balloon Festival, organized by the nation's leading tourist company, EZONE, in collaboration with the Shamakhi executive authority, aims to showcase the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, particularly in the Shamakhi district where the festival is located.While tourist balloon flights are not yet operational, demonstration flights conducted by local and international pilots are open for public viewing from the grounds of Meysari village.The festival's artistic program has started at 16:00 (GMT +4).Participants who have registered on iTicket.az for the event will have the opportunity to enjoy a vibrant entertainment and concert program within the premises of the Shirvan Sharablari complex in the village.The entertainment program includes taking part in master classes for children and visiting food areas organized with the participation of various cafes and restaurants.To note, the first balloon festival in Shamakhi, held in June last year, attracted significant attention.

