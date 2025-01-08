Bam Adebayo leads Miami Heat to victory over Golden State Warriors

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bam Adebayo played a key role in ending the Miami Heat's three-game losing streak, contributing 19 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, including two crucial dunks down the stretch, as Miami defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-98 on Tuesday night.

Takeaways

Key moment

Key stat

Up next

Buddy Hield had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench for a Warriors team that took a 30-point pounding by the Kings on Sunday.Heat: Jimmy Butler sat out the third game of his seven-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team.Warriors: Brandin Podziemski missed his fifth straight game with right abdominal tightness and Gary Payton II sat out a seventh in a row with a strained left calf he injured Christmas Day against the Lakers. Coach Steve Kerr expects both guards to go on the upcoming four-game trip and be back playing.Jackson-Davis drove through the lane for an emphatic left-handed slam with 1:07 left in the third to pull Golden State within three points, but the Warriors failed to gain momentum.Curry hit two 3-pointers to end the first half and pull the Warriors within 61-48, and he had six of his eight 3s and 20 points by the break.The Heat continue their West Coast swing at Utah on Thursday night, while Golden State goes on the road to face Detroit on Thursday night.

News.Az