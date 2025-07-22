Bangladesh Air Force jet crash kills 27, including 25 children

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College in Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 27 people, including 25 children, and injuring 88 others, officials confirmed on Tuesday. The F-7 BGI fighter jet, a Chinese-built aircraft, went down shortly after taking off from the Kurmitola airbase at 1:06 p.m. local time due to a reported mechanical failure.

Rescue teams worked through charred remains of buildings as grieving families gathered at the site. Authorities declared a National Day of Mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and special prayers held across places of worship. Among the dead were a teacher and the pilot of the ill-fated aircraft, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The F-7 BGI is the most advanced version of China’s Chengdu J-7 family, with Bangladesh having acquired 16 units between 2011 and 2013. The tragedy comes a month after India suffered its worst aviation disaster in a decade, intensifying regional aviation safety concerns.

News.Az