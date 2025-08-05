Bangladesh celebrates first anniversary of Hasina’s ouster with renewed democratic hopes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of Bangladeshis took to the streets of Dhaka on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of the student-led protests that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Rallies, concerts, and prayer gatherings were held across the capital in what many described as the country’s "second liberation."

The day’s highlight was the public reading of the "July Declaration" by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, who now leads the interim government. The 28-point declaration calls for the constitutional recognition of the 2024 uprising, which was triggered by worsening economic conditions and political repression. Yunus pledged that the declaration would be included in the revised constitution after the next election, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a national address earlier in the day, Yunus promised a peaceful and transparent election, possibly early next year, and vowed to return the country to full democratic rule. However, he warned that remnants of the old regime were still active and urged unity to protect the revolution’s gains.

While many celebrated in the streets waving flags and chanting slogans, others expressed concern that the dream of a truly liberal democracy remained distant. Police maintained a heavy presence in the capital to prevent any disruption by Hasina’s now-banned Awami League.

In an open letter, Hasina claimed she had never stepped down from her role and said Bangladesh would overcome the current turmoil, calling for national unity and a stronger future.

