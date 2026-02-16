Bangladesh interim leader steps down as new government takes over

Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, has announced his resignation to make way for a new government that was elected several days ago.

Speaking in a farewell broadcast to the nation on Monday, Yunus said the interim government he oversees “is stepping down”, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“But let the practice of democracy, freedom of speech, and fundamental rights that has begun not be halted,” he said. An 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner, Yunus returned from self-imposed exile in August 2024 to serve as Bangladesh’s chief adviser after a student-led uprising toppled the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh held its first general elections since that uprising on February 12, and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by Tarique Rahman, won a landslide victory. Rahman, a scion of one of the country’s most powerful political dynasties, is set to serve as prime minister of the incoming government when it is sworn in on Tuesday, according to Bangladeshi media. Yunus praised the recent elections, which European Union observers called “credible and competently managed” as a “benchmark for future elections”. “The people, voters, political parties, and stakeholder institutions linked to the election have set a commendable example,” Yunus said.

News.Az