Bangladesh’s Yunus to meet opposition amid resignation threat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh’s interim leader, who assumed power following a mass uprising last year, is scheduled to meet with influential political parties on Saturday (24), just days after reports emerged that he threatened to resign.

Muhammad Yunus, the 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner who leads the caretaker government as its chief adviser until elections are held, has called for rival political parties jostling for power to give him their full support, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

His press secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed Yunus would meet leaders of the powerful Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), as well as leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami, the Muslim-majority nation's largest Islamist party.

"He is meeting BNP and Jamaat leaders this evening," Alam said. No agenda for the talks has been released.

But the BNP, seen as the front-runners in elections, are pushing heavily for polls to be held by December. They would be the first elections since a student-led revolt forced then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee in August 2024.

Microfinance pioneer Yunus, who has led the country after returning from exile at the behest of protesters, says he has a duty to implement democratic reforms before elections. Yunus has said polls could be held as early as December, but that holding them later -- with a deadline of June -- would give more time for those changes. The South Asian nation of around 170 million people has been in political turmoil since Hasina fled, but this week has seen an escalation with rival parties protesting on the streets of the capital Dhaka with a string of competing demands. "Our senior members will be there for the talks," said BNP media official Shairul Kabir Khan. Jamaat-e-Islami's media spokesperson Ataur Rahman Sarkar also confirmed that they were invited. On Thursday (22), a political ally and sources in his office said Yunus had threatened to resign if Bangladesh's parties and factions did not back him.

News.Az