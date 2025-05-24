Yandex metrika counter

Bangladesh’s Yunus to meet opposition amid resignation threat

Photo credit: prothomalo.com

Bangladesh’s interim leader, who assumed power following a mass uprising last year, is scheduled to meet with influential political parties on Saturday (24), just days after reports emerged that he threatened to resign.

Muhammad Yunus, the 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner who leads the caretaker government as its chief adviser until elections are held, has called for rival political parties jostling for power to give him their full support, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"He is meeting BNP and Jamaat leaders this evening," Alam said. No agenda for the talks has been released.

But the BNP, seen as the front-runners in elections, are pushing heavily for polls to be held by December. They would be the first elections since a student-led revolt forced then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee in August 2024.


News.Az 

