Bangladesh’s Yunus to meet opposition amid resignation threat

Bangladesh’s interim leader, who assumed power following a mass uprising last year, is scheduled to meet with influential political parties on Saturday (24), just days after reports emerged that he threatened to resign.
"He is meeting BNP and Jamaat leaders this evening," Alam said. No agenda for the talks has been released.
But the BNP, seen as the front-runners in elections, are pushing heavily for polls to be held by December. They would be the first elections since a student-led revolt forced then-prime minister Sheikh Hasina to flee in August 2024.