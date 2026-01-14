Bank of America Q4 earnings beat expectations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bank of America on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings that exceeded analysts’ expectations, driven by gains in net interest income and equities trading.

The company reported earnings of 98 cents per share, surpassing the 96 cents estimated by analysts surveyed by LSEG, and revenue of $28.53 billion, above the expected $27.94 billion, News.Az informs, citing CNBC.

The bank said its profit increased 12% from a year earlier, reaching $7.6 billion, or 98 cents per share. Revenue grew 7.1% to $28.53 billion, supported by rising net interest income, asset management fees, and trading revenue.

Net interest income—the difference between what a bank earns on loans and securities and what it pays depositors—rose 9.7% to $15.92 billion for the quarter.

As the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, Bank of America has benefited from favorable industry trends. Surging Wall Street trading and advisory fees, stable consumer credit, and deregulation have all contributed to its growth, with shares climbing 24% last year.

Analysts are expected to closely watch guidance from CEO Brian Moynihan to gauge whether this momentum will continue into 2026.

This week, other major banks are also releasing results: JPMorgan Chase reported better-than-expected trading revenue on Tuesday, while Citigroup and Wells Fargo released results Wednesday. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are scheduled to report on Thursday.

