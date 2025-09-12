Yandex metrika counter

Bank of Russia cuts key interest rate to 17 pct

The Bank of Russia on Friday cut the key interest rate for the third time since June, by 1 percentage point, to 17 percent, News.az reports citing CNN.

"Stable indicators of the current price growth have not changed significantly and remain mostly above 4 percent year-on-year. The economy continues to return to a path of balanced growth. Credit growth has accelerated in recent months. Inflation expectations remain high," the central bank said in a statement.

According to the bank, Russia's annual inflation currently stands at 8.2 percent and is expected to decline to 6-7 percent for 2025. It's foreseen to reduce to 4 percent in 2026 before remaining in the targeted range.

The share of enterprises experiencing labor shortages has continued to shrink, the statement said, adding that wages have risen at a rate slower than in 2024, but still outpaced the growth in labor productivity.

"Unemployment is at its record lows," it noted. 


