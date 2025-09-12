Bank of Russia cuts key interest rate to 17 pct

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bank of Russia on Friday cut the key interest rate for the third time since June, by 1 percentage point, to 17 percent, News.az reports citing CNN.

"Stable indicators of the current price growth have not changed significantly and remain mostly above 4 percent year-on-year. The economy continues to return to a path of balanced growth. Credit growth has accelerated in recent months. Inflation expectations remain high," the central bank said in a statement.

According to the bank, Russia's annual inflation currently stands at 8.2 percent and is expected to decline to 6-7 percent for 2025. It's foreseen to reduce to 4 percent in 2026 before remaining in the targeted range.

The share of enterprises experiencing labor shortages has continued to shrink, the statement said, adding that wages have risen at a rate slower than in 2024, but still outpaced the growth in labor productivity.

"Unemployment is at its record lows," it noted.

