Barcelona confirm Champions League venue decision for PSG clash

Barcelona have confirmed that their long-awaited return to Camp Nou will not come in time for their first Champions League home fixture of the season. Instead, the Catalan club will host defending champions Paris Saint-Germain on October 1 at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

The decision extends Barcelona’s absence from their iconic home ground, which has now stretched to more than two years due to ongoing renovations. When work began after the 2022–23 campaign, early projections suggested a possible return by November 2024, but repeated delays and permit issues have pushed the reopening further back, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Barcelona have spent the past two seasons playing at Montjuïc’s Estadi Olímpic, a stadium many fans consider an inadequate substitute for Camp Nou. This season, the club has even been forced to play some La Liga fixtures at the 6,000-seat Estadi Johan Cruyff, normally used by the women’s team, due to difficulties securing permissions.

“The Club continues to work intensively to obtain the necessary administrative permits for the opening of Spotify Camp Nou in the near future,” a Barcelona statement said. “FC Barcelona thanks its members and fans for their understanding and support during such a complex and exciting process as the return to the new Spotify Camp Nou.”

UEFA rules require clubs to play all four of their league-phase home matches at the same venue. However, reports suggest Barcelona may seek an exemption, with the October 21 fixture against Olympiacos tentatively marked as a potential Camp Nou return. UEFA’s official website currently lists Camp Nou as the venue for that game.

If Barcelona advance beyond the group stage, they would be permitted to switch venues for the knockout rounds, beginning in February 2025.

