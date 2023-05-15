Barcelona crowned champions of 2022-23 La Liga season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Barcelona beat Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday to win the 2022-23 La Liga season title with four matches to go, News.Az reports.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the 34th week match while Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde produced other goals for Barca.

Espanyol's goals came from Javier Puado and Joselu at RCDE Stadium.

Barcelona, with 85 points, are currently 14 points ahead of second-place Real Madrid, winning the title for the first time since 2019 and 27th overall.

Espanyol are 19th with 31 points.

News.Az