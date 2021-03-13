Barda-Aghdam railway being cleared of mines - Azerbaijan's ANAMA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) continues to clear mines in the Bash Garvend village of Aghdam districts liberated from Armenian occupation, Head of the agency's headquarters, Idris Ismayilov, said, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

He noted that a section with a length of 25 km and a width of 40 m, through which the Barda-Aghdam railway passes, is being cleaned of mines.

“As a result of operations carried out in February, a total of 37,400 square meters were inspected. During the clearance, 35 anti-tank mines, 41 anti-personnel mines, two unexploded ordnance were found. De-mining operations continue. In the course of today's operations, three anti-personnel mines and one anti-tank mine were found,” Ismayilov noted.

News.Az

News.Az