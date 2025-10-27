Barstool Sports personality Cody ‘Beef’ Franke dies aged 31

+ ↺ − 16 px

Popular Barstool Sports personality Cody “Beef” Franke has died aged 31, his colleagues have shared, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Franke suffered a “sudden medical issue,” according to a tweet shared by Barstool’s Fore Play podcast. He was attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic, colleague, Dan “Big Cat” Katz said Monday morning.

“Really, really, really sad. Really tragic,” Katz said.

“It’s devastating. I don't know what else to say.”

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy posted a tribute to Franke on X, also calling the news “tragic.”

“You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest. #Ripbeef.”

