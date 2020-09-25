Bayern complete quadruple with Super Cup win over Sevilla

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 after extra time on Thursday to lift the UEFA Super Cup and complete a quadruple under coach Hansi Flick, in the first European game played with some fans in the stands since the sport returned amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.

Substitute Javi Martinez headed in the winner in the 104th minute after Europa League winners Sevilla had taken a 13th-minute lead through Lucas Ocampos’s penalty and Bayern levelled through Leon Goretzka in the 34th.

The Bavarians, unbeaten now in 32 consecutive matches and winners of the domestic double as well as the Champions League, missed more than half a dozen clear scoring chances.

Yet it was Bayern keeper Neuer who kept them in the game when he twice denied Youssef En-Nesyri with superb saves before Martinez benefited from being given too much space to head in on the rebound.

Some 15,000 fans were seated in Budapest’s Puskas Arena with the game seen as a test event for the gradual return of fans to European games.

