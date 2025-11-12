Bayer’s Q3 adjusted profit beats market expectations

+ ↺ − 16 px

German pharmaceutical and agricultural giant Bayer AG reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, driven by gains in its Crop Science division and accounting reconciliation effects.

The company’s adjusted operating income rose 20.8% year-on-year. Its quarterly EBITDA, adjusted for special items, reached €1.51 billion ($1.76 billion), surpassing analysts’ average forecast of €1.28 billion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Bayer attributed the positive performance to improved operational efficiency and growth in its crop protection and seeds business, highlighting the resilience of its diversified portfolio amid ongoing global economic challenges.

News.Az