Bayraktar: Türkiye hopes to expand its energy partnership with Greece

Türkiye and Greece held the first energy forum today, the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources said in a statement.

The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, Alparslan Bayraktar, said in his address to the participants of the forum that Ankara expects to expand partnership relations with Athens.

"We hope that this forum will be the beginning of a new era of opportunities in the field of energy between Türkiye and our neighbor Greece," he said.

The minister emphasized that Türkiye plays an important role in [ensuring] the energy security of Europe.

"The development of regional cooperation is an important part of our national and international energy security goals. We strive to expand partnership relations and appreciate the activation of the efforts of the private sector, as well as intergovernmental cooperation," Bayraktar said.

He added that the latest memorandum of understanding signed between the Turkish power transmission corporation TEIASH and the Greek independent power transmission operator IPTO is an example of the cooperation that the parties are striving for.

"We must continue to support efforts to decarbonize the region for the electrification and digitization of our energy systems," the minister said.

News.Az