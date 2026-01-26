Bayramov highlights growing Azerbaijan-Israel partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has emphasized the steady strengthening of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, describing the partnership as strategic and rapidly expanding across political and economic spheres.

Speaking at a joint press briefing in Baku with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, Bayramov said Azerbaijan–Israel relations continue to develop positively year by year. He noted that regular political consultations, strategic dialogues, and inter-parliamentary friendship groups play an important role in deepening bilateral cooperation, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The minister stated that discussions with his Israeli counterpart focused on economic collaboration, ongoing joint projects, and new opportunities within the framework of bilateral relations.

Bayramov also highlighted the growing presence of Israeli business in Azerbaijan, revealing that 124 Israeli companies are currently implementing various projects in the country. He added that Azerbaijan is satisfied with the current level of economic cooperation.

Israel is focused on further expanding trade and economic relations with Azerbaijan, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa"ar said.

"That is why we came to Azerbaijan with a high-level delegation, which includes more than 40 officials from Israel"s Ministry of Economy alone. At the same time, as you noted, tourist flow between our countries has already increased, and we expect further growth in 2026," he emphasized.

Referring to a landmark achievement in 2025, Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR acquired a 10% stake in Israel’s largest gas fields for the first time. He described the move as a significant step for bilateral energy cooperation and an important contribution to gas supply security.

News.Az