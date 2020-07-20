Beaches not to open until August 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

We are not ready for the opening of the beaches. We won't be able to do this until 5 August.

The due statement came from Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the president of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan at today's briefing.

"With the opening of beaches, we may lose what we have achieved. It is impossible to maintain a social distance on the beaches. Customers increase the risk of infection when buying food. People from the same area do not come to a particular beach. This means artificial spreading of the virus," he said.

News.Az

News.Az