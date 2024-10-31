Beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina to lose South African identity amid nationality controversy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chidimma Adetshina, a beauty queen embroiled in a contentious nationality dispute, is set to have her South African identity and travel documents revoked.

The Department of Home Affairs began investigating her case after she became a finalist in the Miss South Africa pageant, but faced criticism as people questioned her eligibility to compete because her mother has Mozambican roots and her father is Nigerian, News.Az reports, citing BBC. She withdrew from the competition in August after the department announced that her mother might have committed "identity theft" to become a South African national.Ms Adetshina, a law student, went on to win Miss Universe Nigeria after she was invited to participate by the organisers.The controversy sparked a wave of xenophobic vitriol in South Africa after which Ms Adetshina told the BBC she would need therapy to recover.The Department of Home Affairs made the announcement about the withdrawal of her ID papers to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.Tommy Makhode, the top civil servant at the department, said Ms Adetshina’s mother would also have her documents cancelled as they had both failed to meet Monday’s deadline to provide reasons why they should be eligible to keep them.Neither Ms Adestshina nor her mother have commented on the move to revoke their papers.Mr Makhode said the case had been referred to the Hawks, a special police unit that investigates serious crimes, which had concluded that it was a "case of fraud" - and officials were awaiting on prosecutors about how to proceed.After the department’s revelation in August, it had said that Ms Adestshina "could not have participated in the alleged unlawful actions of her mother as she was an infant at the time".Ms Adestahina has previously said she was born in the South African township of Soweto.After winning the beauty competition in Nigeria, she told that BBC that she still saw herself as "proudly South African" and "proudly Nigerian".Ms Adetshina has just arrived in Mexico to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe competition to be held on 16 November.She will compete against contestants from across the world, including Mia le Roux, who won this year's Miss South Africa contest.

News.Az