Beijing E-Town Semiconductor sues U.S. applied materials

Beijing E-Town Semiconductor sues U.S. applied materials
Beijing E-Town Semiconductor Technologies, a government-backed Chinese chip equipment firm, has filed a lawsuit against U.S. semiconductor supplier Applied Materials, accusing it of stealing trade secrets.

The Shanghai-listed company alleges that Applied Materials illegally accessed and used its core technologies related to plasma sources and wafer surface treatment. Beijing E-Town also claims that Applied Materials disclosed these technical secrets while applying for a patent in China and asserting rights over the invention, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Applied Materials has not yet commented on the lawsuit.


