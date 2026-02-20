Belarus denied visas for Trump peace meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus said its officials were unable to obtain U.S. visas to attend the inaugural meeting of President Donald Trump’s new Board of Peace initiative, despite receiving a formal invitation.

In a statement posted on social media on February 19, Belarus’ Foreign Ministry said its delegation had submitted all required documents on time but was still denied entry, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Visas for our delegation to the Board of Peace meeting were not issued,” the ministry said, questioning the credibility of the initiative. “If even basic formalities aren’t respected, what ‘peace’ are we talking about?”

Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov had been expected to attend the meeting, although the invitation was formally addressed to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The Board of Peace was created by Trump and was initially framed as a U.N.-approved mechanism to help implement a Gaza peace plan, though it has since been described as seeking a broader global role. Trump is expected to serve as the body’s inaugural, and possibly only, chairman.

A proposed $1 billion fee for a permanent seat has drawn criticism from some observers, who have likened the initiative to a U.S.-led alternative to the United Nations, an institution Trump has frequently criticized.

Belarus remains one of Russia’s closest allies during the war in Ukraine, having supported Russian troop movements, missile launches and drone operations. Its territory is also viewed as a potential launch platform for Russia’s nuclear-capable missiles.

News.Az