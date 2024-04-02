Belarus expresses interest in developing cultural cooperation with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus is keen on developing cooperation with Azerbaijan across various cultural areas, including film industry, library, music and other domains, said Belarusian Culture Minister Anatoly Markevich.

Markevich made the remarks while speaking at a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Adil Karimli on the sidelines of the Belarus Culture Days held in Baku, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

Minister Anatoly Markevich expressed his gratitude to Minister Adil Karimli for facilitating the promotion of the Belarusian culture in Azerbaijan.

Minister Adil Karimli hailed the successful development of Azerbaijani-Belarusian cooperation across various domains. He noted that the friendly and trusting relationship between both countries’ presidents had determined the dynamics of development and intensity of bilateral relations.

The Azerbaijani culture minister said that holding another edition of the Belarus Culture Days in Azerbaijan would contribute significantly to developing bilateral relations, and play an important role in promoting the culture of the friendly country of Belarus.

The sides also discussed the participation of Belarus in the upcoming 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, which is set to convene in Baku on May 1-3, 2024.

The meeting also saw discussions on other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az