Belarus frees 52 prisoners after US-led talks

Belarus has released 52 prisoners who are being transferred to Lithuania following negotiations involving a U.S.-led delegation, the American embassy in Vilnius confirmed on Thursday.

The embassy said President Donald Trump’s deputy assistant, John Coale, traveled to Minsk for talks and is now heading to Vilnius with the freed detainees, who are of various nationalities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move follows Trump’s call on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to release individuals he described as “hostages.”

