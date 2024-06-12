Belarus holds martial law drill in border region

+ ↺ − 16 px

A civil defense drill on switching to martial law has been held in Belarus’ Grodno Region, which borders Poland and Lithuania, Belarusian Minister of Emergencies Vadim Sinyavsky has announced.



"We do not plan to attack anyone, we do not threaten anyone, we have no territorial claims against other states. Therefore, it is very important for us to resolve the issue of security for our people, including in special circumstances - during wartime. This is why the fourth drill on ensuring the resource readiness of territorial units, emergency bodies and units has been held in the country," BelTA quotes him as saying. .According to the minister, the drill's main goal is to inspect the authorities’ readiness for the mobilization of civil defense personnel and equipment. The drill focused on the evacuation of civilians, construction of pontoon crossings, and organization of emergency units for the special period."A new element that we have been testing and practicing is armed at protecting civil defense personnel and equipment by the Ministry of Emergencies," Sinyavsky noted.In late May, Belarusian Deputy Minister of Emergencies Alexander Khudoleyev announced that Belarus’ Gomel Region, which borders Ukraine, was ready to switch to martial law. He also announced that similar drills involving authorities, medical facilities, communications, fuel and pharmacy businesses will take place in other two Belarusian regions.

News.Az