Belarus, Russia to create joint satellite cluster, says Lukashenko

Belarus and Russia are planning to create a joint cluster of satellites and some will operate for military purposes, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"We have agreed together with Russia to set up a joint constellation of satellites. This will be done not only for military purposes. Russia is huge. And we have managed to get into this program and are creating this cluster of satellites together with the Russians," the state-run news agency BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying.

Today Belarus has "a satellite that spots a 35 cm object from an altitude of 500-600 km," the Belarusian leader said. "That is why, we are making huge steps in this sphere," he added.

