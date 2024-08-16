Belarus warns of Ukrainian armed provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

There is a high probability of armed provocations from the Ukrainian side, Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin said, News.az reports citing BelTA .

In a speech at a military security briefing held by the President of Belarus, Khrenin noted that there is a high probability of armed provocations from the Ukrainian side.This follows an ongoing Ukrainian incursion into Russia. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko echoed similar concerns, warning that Ukraine might extend its aggression to Belarus. The situation underscores the heightened tensions in the region.

News.Az