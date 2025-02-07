Belarusian gold, foreign currency reserves amount to 9.3 bln USD

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian gold and foreign currency reserves amounted to 9.33 billion U.S. dollars, the country's central bank said on Friday,News.az reports citing Reuters.

In January 2025, gold and foreign currency reserves increased by 410.6 million dollars, or 4.6 percent, the regulator said.

Assets in foreign currency and monetary gold occupied the largest share in the structure of international reserve assets of Belarus. The volume of foreign currency in reserves amounted to 3.11 billion dollars, an increase of 60.7 million dollars, or 2 percent, in January 2025. The volume of monetary gold was 4.87 billion dollars, up by 345.2 million dollars, or 7.6 percent.

The Belarusian authorities determined the country's international assets should amount to no less than 7.1 billion dollars at the end of 2025.

