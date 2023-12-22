Belarusian president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday, News.Az reports.

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your birthday. Thanks to your unquestionable leadership and talent embodied by you as a national leader, you have successfully implemented an effective model of economic development for Azerbaijan, enhancing the country's prestige in the international arena,” Lukashenko said in his congratulatory message.

“I extend my congratulations on your successful chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement. It is gratifying to underline that the strategic partnership between Minsk and Baku, built on respect and mutual understanding, yields significant results in trade, economy, and other areas of cooperation.

I highly value our friendship and the trustful relationship between our two nations. I look forward to future meetings and engaging in exciting joint projects across various fields,” said the Belarusian president.

“I wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, further successful and productive activities for the benefit of the Republic of Azerbaijan, good health, peace, and happiness to you, your loved ones, and your family,” Lukashenko added.

News.Az