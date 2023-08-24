Belgian FM hails Azerbaijan’s steps towards sustainable peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are aware that Azerbaijan is taking steps towards sustainable peace. A few days ago, I told the Armenian foreign minister that this is a historic opportunity to benefit from the dialogue,” Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said at a joint briefing with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, News.Az reports.

The Belgian FM also said that Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty had to be respected. “We support this,” she added.

News.Az