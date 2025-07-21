Belgian King slams Gaza killings as ‘disgrace to humanity’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgium’s King Philippe has condemned the weekend killings of over 100 aid seekers in Gaza, calling the situation “a disgrace to humanity” and urging Europe to show stronger leadership.

Speaking ahead of Belgium’s national holiday, the king backed U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for “an immediate end to this unbearable crisis.” According to Gaza’s health ministry, at least 73 people were killed on Sunday, many at the Zikim crossing with Israel, while 32 more died on Saturday amid reports of Israeli troops firing at civilians seeking food aid, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, backed by the U.S. and Israel, has been central to aid efforts since May, but U.N. data shows 674 people have been killed near its distribution sites since mid-July.

Pope Leo XIV also denounced the violence, renewing calls for an end to “the barbarity of this war” after Israeli shelling struck Gaza’s only Catholic church last week, killing three people.

Despite mounting criticism, the EU’s top leaders have yet to issue a public response, with foreign ministers last week declining to sanction Israel over its actions in Gaza.

