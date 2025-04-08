Belgium announces €1B military aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belgium has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, valued at an estimated €1 billion.

According to De Wever, every year Belgium will provide Ukraine with €1 billion for the needs of the defense sector.

According to De Wever, every year Belgium will provide Ukraine with €1 billion for the needs of the defense sector.

Commenting on the signing of contracts between manufacturers, the Prime Minister noted that Brussels intends to start production in Ukraine.

In addition, Belgium plans to help build Ukraine’s self-defense capabilities and prepare Europe for possible aggressive actions by the Russian Federation.

“We have to cooperate so that the private sector sees interesting opportunities for investment, for building more capabilities for our defense industry. So €1 billion in the form of an aid package and also cooperation through the military-industrial complex, which is ready to invest in your country,” the Belgian prime minister added.

It has not yet been specified what the new military aid package from Belgium will include, but it can be assumed that it will repeat last year’s deliveries.

In particular, it may include ammunition, armored vehicles, small arms, and self-propelled artillery systems.

In addition, part of the allocated funds will likely be used to modernize and maintain three Alkmaar-class minehunting minesweepers that Belgium plans to transfer to the Ukrainian Navy.

The package may also include the transfer and maintenance of F-16 fighter jets. Earlier, it was reported that Belgium intends to provide Ukraine with two F-16 fighter jets this year and two more next year.

