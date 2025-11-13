Belgium backs stronger Azerbaijan-EU relations - Ambassador

Belgium highly values Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security, as stated by Belgian Ambassador to Baku, Julien de Fraipont, during a reception held on the occasion of King's Day.

"We (in Belgium) fully support the further deepening of relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan. These strengthening ties reflect a common aspiration to build interconnected, open, predictable and stable relations based on cooperation. In today's world, where some forces seek to undermine these principles, I consider it especially important to strengthen them," the diplomat noted, News.Az reports, citing Report.

Speaking about bilateral relations between Baku and Brussels, the ambassador emphasized their positive dynamics.

"The first visit of the Belgian Prime Minister to Baku was an important milestone in the history of our relations. Since then, our interaction continues to actively develop in various fields. In particular, one can note the fruitful cooperation between our authorities during the transit of Belgian citizens and the support provided by Azerbaijan during the evacuation of our diplomatic personnel from Iran during military operations. I would like to once again express gratitude to the Azerbaijani authorities for assistance in this situation," Julien de Fraipont emphasized.

According to him, relations between the two countries are built on constant political dialogue and active contacts between people, which enriches the societies of both countries.

The ambassador also noted with satisfaction that Belgian companies are successfully operating in Azerbaijan in such areas as energy, logistics, construction and port infrastructure.