Benfica sack coach Bruno Lage after stunning Qarabag comeback in Lisbon

Benfica have dismissed head coach Bruno Lage following their dramatic 3-2 loss to Azerbaijan's FK Qarabag in the Champions League opener at Estádio da Luz.

Club president Rui Costa confirmed the exit of the 49-year-old manager after the Portuguese side squandered their lead in front of home supporters, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"I wanted to announce that we have reached an agreement with Bruno Lage, who is no longer Benfica's coach. I want to thank Bruno for everything he tried to do, all the dedication he showed this year. Unfortunately, the time has come, the time for change. Regarding the new coach, we expect that by Saturday, in Vila das Aves, he will already be on the bench."

This was Bruno Lage's second stint with the Eagles, having joined the Lisbon club in September 2024, winning only the League Cup.

This season, Benfica won the Portuguese Super Cup and had three wins and one draw in the Portuguese Championship.

The Eagles competed in two preliminary phases of the Champions League, eliminating Nice with two victories and Fenerbahçe, with an away draw and a win at Luz.

José Mourinho, who left the club after an early exit from the Champions League, is the leading candidate to replace Bruno Lage at Benfica.

News.Az