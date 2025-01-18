Yandex metrika counter

Benjamin Netanyahu addresses nation
Benjamin Netanyahu is now addressing his country for the first time since the ceasefire was agreed by his government, News.az reports citing BBC.

He says 33 "brothers and sisters will be coming home" - most of them still alive, because of "our [Israel's] steadfast stand".

Netanyahu also says the ceasefire deal was achieved thanks to the help of US president Joe Biden, and President-elect Donald Trump.

