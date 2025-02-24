Berkshire Hathaway climbs premarket; Apple, Hawaiian Electric slip
Photo: Reuters
U.S. stock futures edged higher on Monday, pointing to a slight rebound from declines last week, as investors looked ahead to a high-profile quarterly earnings report from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), News.Az reports citing Investing.
Here are some of the biggest premarket U.S. stock movers today:
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKb) reported a third-straight all-time peak in full-year profits and lifted its cash stake up to $334.2 billion, with analysts noting strength in insurance underwriting. Shares in the company moved higher.
- Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) (HK:9988) announced plans on Monday to invest 380 billion yuan ($52.4 billion) over the next three years to boost its cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure, marking its largest technology investment to date. U.S.-listed shares in the e-commerce giant edged lower.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares inched down after the iPhone manufacturer announced it would hire 20,000 new workers and produce AI servers in the U.S.
- Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) slumped after the utility reported a fourth-quarter net loss. The firm previously signed settlement agreements linked to devastating wildfires in Maui in 2023.
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares ticked higher after analysts at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) lifted their rating of the software group to "overweight" from "equal-weight," citing hopes for growth and margin re-acceleration.
- Nike 's (NYSE:NKE) stock price climbed after the athletic apparel firm's rating was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies, with the analysts suggesting the company is well-positioned for a rebound in performance over the next two years.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has started to cancel leases for a significant amount of data capacity in the U.S., in a sign that the tech titan may be responding to concerns surrounding possible overspending on its AI capabilities, according to analysts at TD Cowen. Shares were marginally higher.