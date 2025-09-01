Best crypto presale 2025: This sub-$0.10 token could be the next Solana (SOL) or Ripple (XRP) in the making

Best crypto presale 2025: This sub-$0.10 token could be the next Solana (SOL) or Ripple (XRP) in the making

Looking for the best crypto presale to buy now?

Majors like Solana and XRP still set the tone, but a sub-$0.10 payments token, Remittix (RTX), is drawing fresh attention thanks to real-world use and clear dates. Here’s the simple, no-spin read.

Solana: still a leader, but not the only story

Priced at about $185 today, with heavy daily volume and a ~$100B market cap. That depth makes SOL a core holding for many desks.

Analysts say the network’s strength is not in doubt, but the chart wants confirmation above round-number resistance before calling the next leg. Broader macro headlines also matter; recent market updates showed majors easing after rate jitters, then stabilizing—SOL included. If acceptance returns over the big figure, upside can resume; if not, expect two-way trade.

XRP: deep liquidity, waiting on the next push

Priced at about $2.91, sitting in the top tier by market cap with multi-billion turnover. Liquidity is why XRP remains a favorite for larger tickets and fast execution.

Near term, analysts watch whether buyers can build above recent ranges. Headlines around regulation and risk appetite keep swinging sentiment in majors, and XRP has moved with those tides. If momentum returns and key levels hold, XRP can stretch; otherwise it may keep ranging while capital explores higher-beta stories.

Remittix (RTX): the sub-$0.10 bet with dates, not guesses

Remittix is a PayFi project. You send crypto; the other person gets money in a bank account. That simple use case is why many lists now mention RTX as the best crypto presale to buy now. Two things stand out: the team already named its first centralized exchange, and the wallet beta has a fixed date.

Why RTX fits a 2025 game plan

BitMart listing confirmed, giving RTX a real venue for price discovery.

Next CEX reveal at $22M is printed on the site banner, so the next headline is public and trackable.

Wallet beta on September 15, 2025 with Ethereum + Solana support.

Under-$1 entry with visible traction: priced at $0.0969 with just over ~613M tokens sold according to recent coverage and dashboards tracked by media.

Built for real use: coverage highlights crypto-to-fiat payouts for freelancers, global earners, and small businesses—utility that can work even when majors chop.

In short, RTX offers a calendar you can actually circle, not open-ended hype. That is why some SOL and XRP holders are carving out a sleeve for it in 2025.

What this setup means for 2025

If Solana reclaims higher levels and XRP sustains momentum, both can trend again, no argument there. But if you want a small-ticket allocation with a clear runway, Remittix blends a confirmed BitMart listing, a Sept 15, 2025 wallet beta, and on-site traction at $0.0969 with ~613M sold. For a cycle that keeps rewarding timelines over talk, that mix is hard to ignore.

