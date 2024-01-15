Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 to be announced today in London

Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 to be announced today in London

The Best FIFA Football Awards for 2023 takes place tonight in London, News.Az reports citing One Football.

Nine individual prizes are up for grabs at a glitzy ceremony in London as the respective FIFPRO World 11s are also revealed.

Ballon d'Or holder Lionel Messi will look to defend his 2022 title as The Best FIFA Men's Player, but faces stern competition from Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati is the favourite to once again take The Best FIFA Women's Player honour, while England's Sarina Wiegman and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes are among the contenders for the women's coaching award.

Lionesses star, new MBE and BBC Sports Personality of the Year Mary Earps could pick up another trophy in The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper category, while Manchester City's Pep Guardiola will be fancied for the men's coaching award and Brighton's Julio Enciso hopes to take home the prestigious FIFA Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal of the calendar year.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 shortlists are as follows:

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Aitana Bonmati

Linda Caicedo

Jennifer Hermoso

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper

Yassine Bounou

Thibaut Courtois

Ederson

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper

Mackenzie Arnold

Catalina Coll

Mary Earps

The Best FIFA Men's Coach

Pep Guardiola

Simone Inzaghi

Luciano Spalletti

The Best FIFA Women's Coach

Jonatan Giraldez

Emma Hayes

Sarina Wiegman

The FIFA Puskas Award

Julio Enciso (for Brighton vs Manchester City)

Guilherme Madruga (for Botafogo vs Novorizontino)

Nuno Santos (for Sporting CP vs Boavista)

