Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 to be announced today in London
The Best FIFA Football Awards for 2023 takes place tonight in London, News.Az reports citing One Football.
Nine individual prizes are up for grabs at a glitzy ceremony in London as the respective FIFPRO World 11s are also revealed.
Ballon d'Or holder Lionel Messi will look to defend his 2022 title as The Best FIFA Men's Player, but faces stern competition from Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe.
Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati is the favourite to once again take The Best FIFA Women's Player honour, while England's Sarina Wiegman and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes are among the contenders for the women's coaching award.
Lionesses star, new MBE and BBC Sports Personality of the Year Mary Earps could pick up another trophy in The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper category, while Manchester City's Pep Guardiola will be fancied for the men's coaching award and Brighton's Julio Enciso hopes to take home the prestigious FIFA Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal of the calendar year.
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 shortlists are as follows:
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
Erling Haaland
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
The Best FIFA Women’s Player
Aitana Bonmati
Linda Caicedo
Jennifer Hermoso
The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper
Yassine Bounou
Thibaut Courtois
Ederson
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper
Mackenzie Arnold
Catalina Coll
Mary Earps
The Best FIFA Men's Coach
Pep Guardiola
Simone Inzaghi
Luciano Spalletti
The Best FIFA Women's Coach
Jonatan Giraldez
Emma Hayes
Sarina Wiegman
The FIFA Puskas Award
Julio Enciso (for Brighton vs Manchester City)
Guilherme Madruga (for Botafogo vs Novorizontino)
Nuno Santos (for Sporting CP vs Boavista)