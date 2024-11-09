Beyonce becomes most-nominated artist in Grammy history

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beyonce has made history by becoming the most-nominated artist of all time at the Grammy Awards, surpassing her husband, Jay-Z.

The couple had been tied on 88 nominations each - but Beyonce has now pulled ahead thanks to recognition for her latest album, Cowboy Carter, News.Az reports, citing BBC. She leads this year's Grammys race with 11 nominations, including best album, best country album, and song of the year for Texas Hold 'Em.The other leading nominees, with seven each, are Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Charli XCX.The Beatles also picked up a nomination for record of the year for Now And Then, an unfinished John Lennon track that was completed last year with the help of AI.The recognition comes 60 years after the Fab Four were nominated for best new artist, which they went on to win.Beyonce is already the Recording Academy's most-honoured artist, with 32 wins as a solo artist and a further three as part of Destiny's Child.However, she has never won the coveted album of the year trophy, despite four nominations in the category.Earlier this year, Jay-Z appeared to scold Grammy voters for Beyonce's lack of recognition in the top category as he accepted a lifetime achievement prize."I don't want to embarrass this young lady," he told the audience. "But she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year."So even by your own metrics, that doesn't work. Think about that. The most Grammys; never won album of the year. That doesn't work."Beyonce's 11 nominations are the most ever received by a female artist in a single year.

