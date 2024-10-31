Biden to attend inauguration of next president regardless of election outcome

Outgoing US President Joe Biden will attend the inauguration of the country's next president, regardless of the election results next week, the White House confirmed.

"This president believes in the peaceful transfer of power, and that's what you're going to see him do," said spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre during a press briefing, News.Az reports.The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January next year.Jean-Pierre emphasized that the focus is not on Biden himself, but on the American people: "That's what the American people need to see, regardless of who wins." She added that attending the inauguration is part of a historic process that Biden is committed to participating in.This announcement comes in contrast to former President Donald Trump's decision to skip the January 2021 inauguration, breaking with a longstanding tradition.

News.Az