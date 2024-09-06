Biden to host UK prime minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Biden will host U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sept. 13 for a bilateral meeting to discuss global crises and bolster the countries’ “special relationship,” the White House said, News.Az reports citing The Washington Times.

It will be the second White House meeting between the leaders since Mr. Starmer won election to the prime minister’s post in the summer, a major win for his Labor Party.“The leaders will have an in-depth discussion on a range of global issues of mutual interest, including continuing robust support to Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression, securing a hostage release and cease-fire deal to end the war in Gaza, protecting international shipping in the Red Sea from Iranian-backed Houthi threats, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.Ms. Jean-Pierre said the leaders will also discuss supply chains and ways to deal with climate change.“President Biden will underscore the importance of continuing to strengthen the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom,” Ms. Jean-Pierre said.

News.Az