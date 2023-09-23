Big ammunition depot of Armenian armed groups found in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani military servicemen have found a big ammunition depot [of Armenian illegal armed groups which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] in Heyvali village of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, News.az reports.

The depot contained 82 mm mortar shells, "D-30"cannon shells, "RGM-2" fuses, remote-controlled fuses; grenade launchers and large-caliber cartridges, military equipment, 20-mm shells, 200 pieces, 30-mm cannon shells, six pieces, "2A42" cannon shells, "120-PM-43 M" mortar , RPS cartridges of 7.62 caliber, 120 mm mortars of the 1985 model, suitable for service, PDM shells, "2S1" howitzer, shells for the Grad MLRS, mines manufactured in 1982, 120 mm mortars, "D-20" shells " and others.

News.Az