Big game for Barcelona as La Liga leader visits in-form Betis

FC Barcelona plays a vital away game on Saturday as it looks to consolidate its lead in La Liga and put pressure on Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, both of whom play after Barcelona's match has finished, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

Hansi Flick's side travels to face an in-form Real Betis that currently sits fifth in the table after a morale-boosting 2-0 win over bitter local rivals Sevilla last weekend and has not lost since a home defeat to Atletico Madrid on Aug. 27.

Barcelona heads to the south of Spain after a 3-1 home win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, arguably its best display of the season, with Raphinha producing another fine performance and Eric Garcia impressing in a holding midfield role.

"He's very important and starts the pressing with and without the ball. Having him available is fantastic," commented coach Hansi Flick in his pre-game press conference on Friday.

Frenkie De Jong should be available, but Dani Olmo will be out for a month after dislocating his shoulder while scoring Barcelona's second goal on Tuesday, and defender Ronald Araujo is still out as he tries to recover confidence.

Flick advised that attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez will play after recovering from a muscle problem.

"Maybe he won't start, but he will certainly get minutes in the game," said the coach.

Betis has an injury worry over winger Antony. The Brazilian missed the win over Sevilla due to suspension and was due to return this weekend, but he limped out of Thursday's training session with a possible muscle injury, and although Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini said Antony was fit in his press conference, he may not risk him in the starting XI.

Holding midfielder Sofyan Amrabat will miss the game after Pellegrini confirmed he was unable to train on Friday.

Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid visits Athletic Bilbao with both sides looking to improve after their midweek defeats to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

News.Az