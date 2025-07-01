Billionaire heiress Jessica Pegula crashes out of Wimbledon in first-round upset

Jessica Pegula crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round after a shock defeat on Tuesday

+ ↺ − 16 px

American tennis star Jessica Pegula suffered a major setback at Wimbledon 2025, falling in straight sets to unseeded Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the first round.

The 6-2, 6-3 loss marks another disappointing early exit for Pegula, who had also bowed out in the opening round of the French Open last month to world No. 361, Lois Boisson, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula, entered the 2025 season with high expectations following her first Grand Slam final appearance at the US Open last year. However, her season has been plagued by inconsistency, with a third-round exit at the Australian Open and back-to-back early eliminations at Roland Garros and now Wimbledon.

The 30-year-old, currently ranked among the world’s top players, was widely expected to make a deeper run at the All England Club, but Cocciaretto, 24, delivered a composed and confident performance to seal the upset.

Pegula’s string of early exits raises questions about her current form and momentum heading into the second half of the tennis season.

News.Az