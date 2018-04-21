Biography of Azerbaijan’s new Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Novruz Mammadov was born in the Babek district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 15, 1947.

He finished secondary education in 1964 and entered the department of the French language of the Faculty of European Languages at the Azerbaijan Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, APA reports.

Having graduated from the university with distinction, Mammadov worked as an interpreter and senior interpreter in Algeria (1967–1968), in Guinea (1971–1973), and in 1978-1981 (Algeria).

He received a PhD in Philology in 1991. Mammadov worked as dean of Preparatory Faculty of the Azerbaijan Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages in 1992-1993 and as dean of the Faculty of the French Language in 1993-1997.

On April 12, 1997 he was appointed the head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan by former president Heydar Aliyev. From 1995 to 1997, he worked as interpreter to Heydar Aliyev.

Mammadov was granted the rank of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador by the decree of the Azerbaijani President in January 2002.

In 1998, he was awarded the French Legion d’Honneur Order by former French president Jacques Chirac for his services in strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries.

In September 2005, Mammadov became a member of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO.

In 2007, he was awarded the Order of Glory (Shohrat) by the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In 2009, Mammadov was awarded the Order of the Legion of Honor of Poland by the order of Polish President Lech Kaczyński. He was awarded for his contributions to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland.

Mammadov was honored with the Order of Sharaf (Honor) upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on March 13, 2017.

Since June 1, 2017, he has been serving as assistant to the Azerbaijani President for foreign issues, head of department.

Mammadov is also the head of the Department of Lexicology and Stylistics of the French Language at the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

He is fluent in Azerbaijani, French, Russian, English and Turkish.

He is married and has three children and grandchildren.

