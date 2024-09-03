Bitcoin, Ethereum experience sharp drops as markets respond to weak economic data

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cryptocurrency market remains volatile, with major assets showing notable declines, News.Az reports citing Coinotag .

Recent data from the ISM Manufacturing PMI indicates continued economic contraction, which may be influencing the bearish sentiment in cryptocurrencies. As traders adjust their expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate decisions, the correlation between crypto and traditional markets becomes increasingly evident.Market Overview: Bitcoin and Ether Experience DeclinesIn the early hours of trading post-Labor Day, the cryptocurrency market faced downward pressure, with bitcoin (BTC) dipping 1.5% to $57,800 and ether (ETH) experiencing a sharper decline of 3% to $2,442. This marks ether’s lowest price point since early February, highlighting a potential downturn for the altcoin as well.Impact of Stock Market Movements on Crypto PricesThe decline in cryptocurrencies is mirrored by a notable drop in U.S. equity markets, particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which fell by 2.4%, and the S&P 500, declining by 1.5%. This synchronicity between crypto and stock movements underscores the interconnected nature of these asset classes as investors react to broader economic signals.Economic Indicators Suggest Potential StagflationRecent reports indicate a concerning trend in the U.S. economy, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI for August reflecting ongoing contraction at 47.2, slightly under the anticipated figure of 47.5. This news has spurred fears of stagflation, particularly as new orders plummeted to 44.6, suggesting a slowdown in future manufacturing activity.Federal Reserve Rate Decisions: Impact on Financial MarketsThe economic data has ignited speculation regarding potential shifts in Federal Reserve policy. Traders have increased the probability of a 50 basis point cut in September to 39%, a significant rise from 30% previously. However, the prevailing consensus still leans towards a more conservative 25 basis point reduction at 61%. These expectations for monetary policy adjustments could have a far-reaching impact on both stock and cryptocurrency markets.Upcoming Employment Report: Key to Future Market DirectionAttention now turns to Friday’s employment report for August, which is expected to provide critical insights into labor market health. Economists predict a rebound in job gains to 160,000, rebounding from July’s disappointing figure of 114,000. Additionally, a decrease in the unemployment rate to 4.2% from 4.3% could bolster market confidence and potentially alter the path of interest rates.In conclusion, the recent fluctuations in cryptocurrency prices highlight their sensitivity to macroeconomic data and stock market movements. As investors await upcoming economic reports and Federal Reserve decisions, the future trajectory of cryptocurrencies will likely remain closely tied to broader economic indicators and market sentiment.

