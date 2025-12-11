Yandex metrika counter

BlackRock sells 7% stake in Naturgy for $2B

BlackRock has sold a 7.1% stake in Spanish gas utility Naturgy for about €1.7 billion ($1.99 billion) through an accelerated bookbuild managed by JPMorgan. After the sale, BlackRock retains an 11.42% stake in the company, selling 68.8 million shares at €24.75 each, a 5.4% discount to the previous close.

The sale makes BlackRock Naturgy’s fourth-largest shareholder, behind Criteria (24%), CVC (18.6%), and Australian fund IFM (15.2%). Analysts note the move may pave the way for CVC’s eventual exit and increase Naturgy’s free float toward a 25% target, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Naturgy has seen record earnings of around €2 billion annually over the past two years, benefiting from increased output at its combined-cycle plants and improved supply security since a grid outage in April.


