Blackstone among potential suitors for UK aerospace supplier Senior

Blackstone is reportedly exploring a bid for Senior Plc, a British aerospace supplier.

Reuters has not independently verified the report, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Senior Plc, listed on the London Stock Exchange, provides components and engineering solutions to the global aerospace industry.

Interest from private equity firms like Blackstone highlights ongoing consolidation and investment activity in the aerospace sector.

