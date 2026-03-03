Blackstone among potential suitors for UK aerospace supplier Senior
Blackstone is reportedly exploring a bid for Senior Plc, a British aerospace supplier.
Senior Plc, listed on the London Stock Exchange, provides components and engineering solutions to the global aerospace industry.
Interest from private equity firms like Blackstone highlights ongoing consolidation and investment activity in the aerospace sector.
