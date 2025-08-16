Blast at factory in Russia’s Ryazan kills 11, injures 130

+ ↺ − 16 px

A factory explosion in Russia’s Ryazan region on Friday killed 11 people and injured 130, authorities said Saturday. Rescuers continue to search through the rubble at the site, located 320 km (198 miles) southeast of Moscow, according to Russia’s emergencies ministry.

Ryazan Governor Pavel Malkov said the incident was triggered by a fire inside a workshop, though the cause of the fire and the factory’s production remain unclear. Some Russian media reports suggested gunpowder may have ignited, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The blast comes amid previous attacks on military and economic infrastructure in the region by Ukrainian drones, though no connection has been confirmed in this case.

